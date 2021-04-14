Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.22% of Cohen & Steers worth $78,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after buying an additional 328,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after buying an additional 70,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

