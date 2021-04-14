Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 103,648 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.54% of The E.W. Scripps worth $81,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

