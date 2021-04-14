Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,081 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.28% of PRA Group worth $77,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PRA Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the period.

Shares of PRAA opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

