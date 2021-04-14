Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,907 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.65% of TriMas worth $77,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $680,441.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.