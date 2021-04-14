Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,482 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.20% of Balchem worth $82,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Balchem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

