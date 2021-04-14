Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,646 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.94% of Cubic worth $77,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUB. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cubic by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 208,097 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth about $6,980,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $3,391,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cubic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

