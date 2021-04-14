Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,029 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $76,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

NYSE SITE opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $184.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

