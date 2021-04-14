Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,548 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of VeriSign worth $81,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.21. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,417,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,664. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

