Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 172,232 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 172,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.83% of Meritor worth $77,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Meritor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Meritor by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

