Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,267 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.25% of John Bean Technologies worth $81,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,228,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,736 shares of company stock worth $952,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

