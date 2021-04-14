Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,432 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $82,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $103.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

