Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,625 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of IPG Photonics worth $79,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $224.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $213.64. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

