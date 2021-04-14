Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,910 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 890,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of Mercury Systems worth $78,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,638,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,413,802 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

