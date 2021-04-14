Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,818 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Altice USA worth $76,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 24.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 322.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Altice USA by 56.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Altice USA stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.