Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $78,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

