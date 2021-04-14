Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.94% of Rambus worth $78,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,780,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,871,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

RMBS opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

