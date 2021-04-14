Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Disco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Disco alerts:

DSCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

DSCSY opened at $70.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.