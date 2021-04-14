Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

