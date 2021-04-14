Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.15. 24,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,214. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 117.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $832,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.