Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Down to $40.38

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $38.83. Discovery shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 429,062 shares traded.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

