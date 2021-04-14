DMM: Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $1.28 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00058830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00627455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00032507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037341 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.