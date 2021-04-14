DMM: Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00687803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

