DMScript Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. DMScript has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $1.62 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00264036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.05 or 0.00725315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,260.55 or 0.99019993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.75 or 0.00856842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

