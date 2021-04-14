DNotes (NOTE) Tops One Day Volume of $51,045.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, DNotes has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. DNotes has a total market cap of $22,233.06 and approximately $51,045.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 245% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.