DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Decreased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.15. 35,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,995. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of -189.53 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

