DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.48.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.76. 59,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.43. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -189.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.