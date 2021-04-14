DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0786

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $891.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003400 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,607,963 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

