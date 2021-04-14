Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.28 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 118.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $16.81 billion and $20.28 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00435400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000858 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,182,578,235 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

