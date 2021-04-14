Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $254.41 or 0.00396091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,996 coins and its circulating supply is 49,669 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

