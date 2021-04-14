Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 29,457 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,853. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $103.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.