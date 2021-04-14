Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,338,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

