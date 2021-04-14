Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 84,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,119. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,873.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

