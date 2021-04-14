Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 6th Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 4.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.22. 8,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,673. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.03.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.