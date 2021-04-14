Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.26% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.83 million, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

