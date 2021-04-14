Donut Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Donut has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $140,620.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00274838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00743397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,590.99 or 0.99201431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.00837511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

