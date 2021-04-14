DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading Up 158.6% This Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $514,094.67 and $25,594.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 158.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.15 or 0.00435799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

