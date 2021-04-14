Dora Factory Hits Market Cap of $58.20 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.36 or 0.00060949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $58.20 million and $33.66 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

