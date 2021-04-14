Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 202.3% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,691 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of Dover Motorsports stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.