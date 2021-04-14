Dovu Hits Market Capitalization of $26.23 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Dovu has a market cap of $26.23 million and approximately $235,612.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dovu has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00059445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00630616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00032602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.