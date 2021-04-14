Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Cap of $105.62 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $105.62 million and $1.06 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.71 or 0.00684401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.