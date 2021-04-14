DragonVein Trading Down 29.8% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $2,096.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,369.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $807.52 or 0.01294733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.91 or 0.00524144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00062368 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001828 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.