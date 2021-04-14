Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.07 and traded as high as C$21.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.40, with a volume of 135,002 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.07.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.