Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00.
DBX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,527. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
