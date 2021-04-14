DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $104.30.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

