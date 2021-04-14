DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

