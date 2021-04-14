Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.40

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 29193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $739.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ducommun by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

