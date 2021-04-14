Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.79. The company had a trading volume of 87,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,016. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

