Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

