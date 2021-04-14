Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $124.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.20 million to $127.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $109.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $694.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

