DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KTF stock remained flat at $$11.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.