DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KTF stock remained flat at $$11.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

